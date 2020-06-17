Turkey Records 1,467 New Coronavirus Cases - Health Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Turkey reported 1,467 new coronavirus cases and 17 deaths in the past day, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Tuesday.

"Today, 1,467 new cases have been identified, taking the total to 181,298. We lost 17 patients today, 4,842 in total.

As many as 1,015 patients recovered today, 153,379 in total," Koca wrote on Twitter.

The number of coronavirus infections in the country has been rising for six straight days, passing the daily high of 1,500 on Sunday. The Turkish government allowed cafes, restaurants and shopping malls to reopen at the start of this month.