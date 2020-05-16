Turkey Records 1,610 New Coronavirus Cases, 41 Deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Turkey's coronavirus tally rose by 1,610 to 148,067 confirmed cases in the past day, statistics published Saturday by the Health Ministry showed.

Further 41 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 died in the past day, bringing the death toll to 4,096.

The number of recoveries rose to 108,137 after 2,003 coronavirus patients tested negative.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that Turkey was seeing a predictable slowdown in the recovery rate, but the share of patients moved to intensive care was also going down.