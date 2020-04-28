UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Records 2,131 New Coronavirus Cases With 95 More Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 01:00 AM

Turkey Records 2,131 New Coronavirus Cases With 95 More Deaths

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Turkey rose by 2,131 in the past day, with 95 more people dying, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Monday.

"We confirmed 2,131 new cases today and the total is now 112,261.

We lost 95 patients, with the death toll reaching 2,900," he wrote on Twitter.

Koca estimated that the number of recovered coronavirus patients hit a daily high of 4,651 on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 33,791.

The number of patients in intensive care and on mechanical ventilation continued to decrease. The minister said this was a success that the nation should not risk.

Related Topics

Turkey Twitter Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Burj Khalifa lights up in Dutch flag colour for Ki ..

2 minutes ago

FAB reports first quarter 2020 net profit of AED 2 ..

2 minutes ago

Gargash receives Somali FM&#039;s call

17 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation provides 85,989 Iftar meals to ..

17 minutes ago

Cultivate healthy lifestyle in children: Abu Dhabi ..

32 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Senegal discuss re ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.