Turkey Records 2,131 New Coronavirus Cases With 95 More Deaths

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Turkey rose by 2,131 in the past day, with 95 more people dying, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Monday.

"We confirmed 2,131 new cases today and the total is now 112,261.

We lost 95 patients, with the death toll reaching 2,900," he wrote on Twitter.

Koca estimated that the number of recovered coronavirus patients hit a daily high of 4,651 on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 33,791.

The number of patients in intensive care and on mechanical ventilation continued to decrease. The minister said this was a success that the nation should not risk.