UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Records 922 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tally Rises To Over 173,000 - Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 11:50 PM

Turkey Records 922 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tally Rises to Over 173,000 - Health Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Turkey confirmed over 920 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, while the death toll increased by 17 people in that period, Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the country's health authorities reported 933 new infections and 18 fatalities.

"Today, 922 new cases have been identified, with a total of 173,036 infected. We lost 17 patients today and 4,746 in total. As many as 2,241 patients recovered today, and a total of recoveries is 146,839," Koca wrote on Twitter.

The situation with COVID-19 pandemic is stabilizing in Turkey with the government started easing related restrictions since May and allowed shopping malls, barbershops and beauty salons to reopen. On June 1, Turkey resumed domestic air traffic, which was suspended in April. In early June, Minister of Transport Adil Karaismailoglu said that Turkey is planning to restore air travel with 40 countries later in the month.

Related Topics

Turkey Twitter Traffic April May June Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COV ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Germany discuss cultural partnership

2 hours ago

AJK's Hospitals receive 44 more COVID patients

2 minutes ago

WHO Congratulates Australia on WTO's Ruling Allowi ..

2 minutes ago

Switzerland Registers 23 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.