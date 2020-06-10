Turkey Records 922 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tally Rises to Over 173,000 - Health Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Turkey confirmed over 920 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, while the death toll increased by 17 people in that period, Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the country's health authorities reported 933 new infections and 18 fatalities.

"Today, 922 new cases have been identified, with a total of 173,036 infected. We lost 17 patients today and 4,746 in total. As many as 2,241 patients recovered today, and a total of recoveries is 146,839," Koca wrote on Twitter.

The situation with COVID-19 pandemic is stabilizing in Turkey with the government started easing related restrictions since May and allowed shopping malls, barbershops and beauty salons to reopen. On June 1, Turkey resumed domestic air traffic, which was suspended in April. In early June, Minister of Transport Adil Karaismailoglu said that Turkey is planning to restore air travel with 40 countries later in the month.