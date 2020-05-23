UrduPoint.com
Turkey Records 952 New COVID-19 Cases Over 24 Hours, Lowest Number Since Mar 25 - Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey has risen by 952 to 154,500 within the past 24 hours, which is the lowest daily increase since March 25, Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said.

"Today, 952 new cases have been discovered, the total number of those infected has reached 154,500.

We have lost 27 patients today, the death toll amounts to 4,276 people," the minister wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.

The number of recoveries has increased by 1,121 to 116,111 within the same period of time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 5.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 336,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

