Turkey Records Highest Daily COVID-19 Cases Since April

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Turkey's number of new daily infections rose to a five-month high of 30,563 on Monday, new COVID-19 figures published by the Health Ministry showed.

The country saw a record 63,082 new cases in mid-April before daily infections leveled off to an average 7,000 in June.

The daily count started climbing again in July, prompting warnings of a fourth wave in fall.

A further 188 virus-related deaths were reported on Monday. The all-time high was also recorded in April when 394 patients died over a 24-hour period.

Turkey began the vaccine rollout in January after receiving the first batch of China's CoronaVac shot and is now using Pfizer and Sputnik V vaccines. More than 54 million people in the country of 84 million have received at least one dose.