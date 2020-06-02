UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Records Lowest Daily Rise In COVID-19 Cases Since Late March

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:40 AM

Turkey Records Lowest Daily Rise in COVID-19 Cases Since Late March

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Turkey on Monday recorded 827 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest daily rise seen since March 25.

"Today, 827 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of infected to 164,769," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, adding another 974 patients have recovered.

Further 23 coronavirus patients died in the past day, taking the death toll to 4,553. The country reported 839 new cases and 25 deaths on Sunday.

Related Topics

Turkey Twitter Died March Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Loyal Emiratis are capable of defending our soil: ..

2 hours ago

UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment rev ..

2 hours ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

2 hours ago

DME August Oman Crude trades above $40 per barrel ..

2 hours ago

Israel's Gantz Orders Military to Prepare for West ..

2 minutes ago

Emirates could take four years to return to normal ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.