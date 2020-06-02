Turkey Records Lowest Daily Rise in COVID-19 Cases Since Late March

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Turkey on Monday recorded 827 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest daily rise seen since March 25.

"Today, 827 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of infected to 164,769," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, adding another 974 patients have recovered.

Further 23 coronavirus patients died in the past day, taking the death toll to 4,553. The country reported 839 new cases and 25 deaths on Sunday.