UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Records Monthly Minimum Of 48 COVID-19 Deaths In Past Day - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 12:10 AM

Turkey Records Monthly Minimum of 48 COVID-19 Deaths in Past Day - Health Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey has grown by 1,848 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to over 135,500, while the death toll increased by 48 to 3,689, country's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Friday, adding that this was the lowest daily number of fatalities since April 1.

On Wednesday, the Turkish Health Ministry reported that there was a daily increase of 57 fatalities and a total of 3,641 infections. 

"Today, 1,848 new cases have been identified, with a total of 135,569 infected. We have lost 48 patients today, 3,689 in total," Koca wrote on Twitter.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, nearly 3.9 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 270,000 have succumbed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Turkey Twitter March April Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC provides aid to visitors from various countrie ..

1 hour ago

Prominent Muslim scholars support &#039;Pray For H ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Human Resources calls on private secto ..

2 hours ago

Terrorists attack in Buleda: One army officer, fiv ..

2 hours ago

Eight CIS Envoys to US Say Preserving Historical T ..

24 minutes ago

Canada loses most jobs ever due to pandemic, unemp ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.