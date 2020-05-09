Turkey Records Monthly Minimum of 48 COVID-19 Deaths in Past Day - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey has grown by 1,848 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to over 135,500, while the death toll increased by 48 to 3,689, country's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Friday, adding that this was the lowest daily number of fatalities since April 1.

On Wednesday, the Turkish Health Ministry reported that there was a daily increase of 57 fatalities and a total of 3,641 infections.

"Today, 1,848 new cases have been identified, with a total of 135,569 infected. We have lost 48 patients today, 3,689 in total," Koca wrote on Twitter.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, nearly 3.9 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 270,000 have succumbed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.