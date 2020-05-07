Turkey Records Monthly Minimum of 57 New COVID-19 Deaths in Past 24 Hours- Health Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey has increased by almost 2,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to over 133,000, while the death toll increased by 57 to 3,641, country's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday, adding that this was the lowest daily number of fatalities since April 1.

"Today, 1,977 new cases have been identified, with a total of 133,721 infected. We have lost 57 patients today, 3,641 in total," Koca wrote on Twitter.

He added that 4,782 patients recovered over the past day, and the total count of recoveries was now 82,984.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, almost 3.8 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 264,000 have succumbed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.