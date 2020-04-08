Turkey Records Over 4,000 New Coronavirus Cases

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The Turkish Health Ministry reported 4,117 new cases of coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 38,226.

The number of deaths rose by 87 overnight to 812, according to the daily update.

Additionally, 264 people have been discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered COVID-19 patients to 1,846.