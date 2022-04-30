UrduPoint.com

Turkey Refuses To Participate In NATO Drills Over Disagreements With Greece - Reports

The Turkish air force refused to take part in NATO's Tiger Meet exercises in Greece due to disagreements with Athens, the Sabah newspaper reported on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) The Turkish air force refused to take part in NATO's Tiger Meet exercises in Greece due to disagreements with Athens, the Sabah newspaper reported on Saturday.

Turkey said it refused to participate in the drills as Greece had allegedly manipulated them to suit its political interests, according to the report.

The decision on the non-participation of the Turkish air force in the exercises was sent to the Greek authorities, the newspaper said.

