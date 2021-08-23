UrduPoint.com

Turkey Refuses To Receive Afghan Refugees - Ruling Party

Muhammad Irfan 35 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 11:22 PM

Turkey is unable to accommodate even one refugee from Afghanistan, the spokesman for the Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party, Omer Celik, said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Turkey is unable to accommodate even one refugee from Afghanistan, the spokesman for the Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party, Omer Celik, said on Monday.

Thousands of Afghans have been trying to escape their country since the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, causing the civilian government to collapse.

"Turkey is not a refugee camp. We have no more opportunities to host even one refugee [from Afghanistan]. We will make decisions by ourselves. We thoroughly guard our borders," Celik told reporters.

He cited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as calling for a "comprehensive resolution" to the crisis in Afghanistan.

"He [Erdogan] is conducting an intensive international diplomacy. He has discussed the situation in Afghanistan with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [German Chancellor Angela] Merkel. We are closely watching the issue of human rights in Afghanistan, that went under control of the Taliban. The Afghan people must not be left all by themselves, as a real drama is unfolding there," Celik added.

On Saturday, Merkel and Erdogan discussed the developments in the Central Asian country and agreed that the evacuation of those who need protection was "a top priority," on par with the support of international humanitarian organizations.

