Turkey Refutes Accusations of Using Phosphorus in Syria Offensive - Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Turkey refutes accusations of using phosphorus in its offensive in Syria's northeast, targeted against the Kurdish militia, Turkish Ambassador to Russia Mehmet Samsar said in an interview with Sputnik.

A representative of the Syrian Democratic Council, which is the political wing of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, has said in an address in the US Congress that Turkey has used phosphorus during its offensive.

"Disinformation spread by terrorist organizations is a common thing. We refute these statements and this slander. As we have already said on different occasions, the Turkish Armed Forces has no chemical weapons and no other banned weapons.

Turkey is a member of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction since 1997. Turkey is also a member of all the international documents on preventing chemical weapon spreading, and on chemical weapon control. And Turkey fulfills all of its obligations in this framework," Samsar stressed.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has already said that it has not launched any investigation on the matter, also rejecting the accusations against Turkey, the diplomat added.