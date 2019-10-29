UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Refutes Accusations Of Using Phosphorus In Syria Offensive - Ambassador To Russia

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 12:51 PM

Turkey Refutes Accusations of Using Phosphorus in Syria Offensive - Ambassador to Russia

Turkey refutes accusations of using phosphorus in its offensive in Syria's northeast, targeted against the Kurdish militia, Turkish Ambassador to Russia Mehmet Samsar said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Turkey refutes accusations of using phosphorus in its offensive in Syria's northeast, targeted against the Kurdish militia, Turkish Ambassador to Russia Mehmet Samsar said in an interview with Sputnik.

A representative of the Syrian Democratic Council, which is the political wing of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, has said in an address in the US Congress that Turkey has used phosphorus during its offensive.

"Disinformation spread by terrorist organizations is a common thing. We refute these statements and this slander. As we have already said on different occasions, the Turkish Armed Forces has no chemical weapons and no other banned weapons.

Turkey is a member of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction since 1997. Turkey is also a member of all the international documents on preventing chemical weapon spreading, and on chemical weapon control. And Turkey fulfills all of its obligations in this framework," Samsar stressed.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has already said that it has not launched any investigation on the matter, also rejecting the accusations against Turkey, the diplomat added.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Turkey Congress All Weapon

Recent Stories

Islamabad police get special allocation for model ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey's Agreements With US, Russia on Syria Offen ..

3 minutes ago

Syria's SCC Should Boost Administrative Powers of ..

3 minutes ago

FATF's grey list: China expresses concerns over po ..

22 minutes ago

JUI-F azadi march to be a flopped march: Parliamen ..

3 minutes ago

Govt to take action against violent protesters dur ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.