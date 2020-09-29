UrduPoint.com
Turkey Refutes Armenia's Claim Of Turkish Plane Downing Armenian Aircraft - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:21 PM

Turkey Refutes Armenia's Claim of Turkish Plane Downing Armenian Aircraft - Reports

Ankara has refuted Yerevan's claim that a Turkish F-16 fighter shot down an Armenian Su-25 plane, the Bloomberg news agency reported Tuesday, citing the Turkish authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Ankara has refuted Yerevan's claim that a Turkish F-16 fighter shot down an Armenian Su-25 plane, the Bloomberg news agency reported Tuesday, citing the Turkish authorities.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said earlier in the day that the incident took place in the Armenian airspace and the pilot o the Armenian plane was killed.

Communications Director for the Turkish Presidency Fahrettin Altun told the agency that this claim was not true.

