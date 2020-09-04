UrduPoint.com
Fri 04th September 2020

Turkey Registers 1,642 COVID-19 Cases, Record Daily Rise Since May - Health Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Turkey recorded 1,642 COVID-19 cases and 49 related deaths in the last 24-hour period, which is a record daily rise since mid-May, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday.

Koca announced a day earlier that the pandemic in the country had reached its second peak.

"Today, 1,642 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified, taking the tally to 274,943. A total of 49 patients have died, and the overall death toll reached 6,511," the minister wrote on Twitter.

At the same time, the number of recoveries increased by 1,211 to 248,087 over the given period.

The biggest COVID-19 cluster is said to be in Ankara, which has twice as many cases as in Istanbul.

