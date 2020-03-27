Turkey Registers 2,069 New Cases of Coronavirus in 1 Day - Health Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Turkey registered 2,069 new cases of the coronavirus in 24 hours, bringing the total number of positive cases to 5,698, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Friday.

"We carried out 7,533 tests today, with 2,069 coming back positive. We have a total of 5,698 infected people," Koca told reporters.

Seventeen people with coronavirus died in Turkey in 24 hours, bringing the total to 92, the minister added.