Turkey Registers 27,802 Daily COVID-19 Cases, Maximum Since May - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 01:30 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Turkey registered 27,802 daily COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest infection rate in the last four months, the country's health ministry said.

Last time a similar number of daily cases in Turkey was registered on May 6, when the daily infection rate reached 28,997 new cases.

"Today 334,535 tests have been done, 27,802 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified, and 276 people have died," the Turkish health ministry said in the statement.

The highest infection rate in Turkey was registered on April 16, when the country reached a maximum of 63,082 new daily cases.

After that the rate started to gradually decline and in June - the first half of July stabilized at the level of 5,000-7,000 a day. Since mid-July, the infection rate has been increasing again.

In January, Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination. About 52 million citizens received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the country, while about 41 million residents received two doses, according to the Turkish Ministry of Health.

