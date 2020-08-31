UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Registers 42 COVID-19 Related Deaths, Record Rise Since Mid-May - Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 12:50 AM

Turkey Registers 42 COVID-19 Related Deaths, Record Rise Since Mid-May - Health Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Turkey confirmed 1,482 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours and 42 related fatalities, a record rise since mid-May, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Sunday.

On Saturday, Turkey registered 1,549 new cases and 39 fatalities.

"Today, 1,482 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified, taking the tally to 268,546. A total of 42 patients have died, and the overall death toll reached 6,326," Koca tweeted.

At the same time, the number of recoveries increased by 1,027 to 243,839 over the given period.

Related Topics

Turkey Died Same Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AED494 bn worth of 10.56 million cheques handled b ..

23 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution regulating e ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Israel discuss cooperation in food, water sec ..

3 hours ago

Government’s development, readiness for future p ..

4 hours ago

Integrated Transport Centre announces safety proce ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure drafts unifi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.