Turkey Registers 42 COVID-19 Related Deaths, Record Rise Since Mid-May - Health Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Turkey confirmed 1,482 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours and 42 related fatalities, a record rise since mid-May, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Sunday.

On Saturday, Turkey registered 1,549 new cases and 39 fatalities.

"Today, 1,482 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified, taking the tally to 268,546. A total of 42 patients have died, and the overall death toll reached 6,326," Koca tweeted.

At the same time, the number of recoveries increased by 1,027 to 243,839 over the given period.