Turkey Registers 4,611 New COVID-19 Patients in 24 Hours - Health Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Turkey has registered 4,611 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which has led to 95,591 cases in total, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Tuesday.

The country has had 14,918 recoveries so far and 2,259 deaths.