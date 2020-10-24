UrduPoint.com
Turkey Registers Biggest Number Of COVID-19 Cases Since May 6 - Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 05:00 AM

Turkey Registers Biggest Number of COVID-19 Cases Since May 6 - Health Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey has risen by 2,165 to 357,693 within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since May 6, Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said.

Turkey has registered the largest number of new cases since early May for the second day in a row, which means that the nation is facing the second wave of the pandemic like many other countries.

"Today, 2,165 new cases have been discovered, the total number of those infected has reached 357,693.

74 patients have died today, the death toll amounts to 9,658 people," the minister wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.

The number of recoveries has increased by 1,493 to 311,520 within the same period of time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, over 42 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with more than 1.14 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

