Turkey Registers Biggest Number Of COVID-19 Cases Since April 29 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 02:40 AM

Turkey Registers Biggest Number of COVID-19 Cases Since April 29 - Health Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey has risen by 2,305 to 368,513 within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since April 29, the Turkish Health Ministry said.

Turkey is currently facing the second wave of the pandemic like many other countries.

"Today, 2,305 new cases have been discovered, the total number of those infected has reached 368,513.

77 patients have died today, the death toll amounts to 10,027 people," the ministry wrote on its Twitter page on late Wednesday.

The number of recoveries has increased by 1,662 to 319,181 within the same period of time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, over 44.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with more than 1.17 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. 

