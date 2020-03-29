UrduPoint.com
Turkey Registers More Than 1,800 Coronavirus Cases In Past 24 Hours - Health Minister

Sun 29th March 2020 | 11:20 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) Turkey has confirmed more than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, which brought the total to 9,217, and 23 patients have died in the past 24 hours, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Sunday.

"Today, 9,982 tests were carried out, and 1,815 were positive, we have 9,217 [people] infected in total.

Today we lost 23 patients, overall, 131 [patients] died," Koca tweeted.

The health minister added that 105 patients fully recovered from the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. According to the Johns Hopkins University count, over 691,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally and more than 32,000 people have died from COVID-19.

