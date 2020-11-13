UrduPoint.com
Turkey Registers New Record In COVID-19 Cases Since April - Health Ministry

Fri 13th November 2020 | 11:20 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey has risen by 3,045 to 407,939 within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since late April, the Turkish Health Ministry said on Friday.

"Today, 3,045 new cases have been registered, the total number of those infected has reached 407,939.

Ninety three patients have died today, the [total] death toll amounts to 11,326 people," the statement said.

The number of recoveries has increased by 2,010 to 348,804 over the same period of time.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said earlier that the coronavirus pandemic in Turkey had reached its second peak. In recent weeks, the country repeatedly registered record high numbers of daily infections and fatalities from coronavirus-related coronavirus.

