UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Registers No Violations Since New Ceasefire In Syria's Idlib Took Effect - Ankara

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 12:50 PM

Turkey Registers No Violations Since New Ceasefire in Syria's Idlib Took Effect - Ankara

Turkey has not registered ceasefire violations in the Idlib de-escalation zone after a new ceasefire took effect on Friday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) Turkey has not registered ceasefire violations in the Idlib de-escalation zone after a new ceasefire took effect on Friday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a ceasefire in Idlib, which started at midnight.

The sides also agreed to create a security corridor six kilometers (3.7 miles) north and south of the M4 highway in Syria, which connects the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo.

"From the moment the ceasefire agreement in Idlib entered into force, there have been no cases of violation thereof until now. We are closely monitoring the situation and in case of attacks on our observation posts will immediately respond," Akar was quoted as saying by the Turkish Anadolu news agency.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Idlib Aleppo Tayyip Erdogan From Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs dealt with 20.44m items of luggage o ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey, Russia to Discuss Joint Patrols in Syria's ..

1 minute ago

ABISE bans sale of pocket guides,other material in ..

1 minute ago

At UN, call for action to promote gender equality

3 minutes ago

Empowering women gov't top priority: Minister of S ..

3 minutes ago

National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) contr ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.