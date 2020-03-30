Turkey Registers Over 1,600 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Health Minister

Turkey has registered over 1,600 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours, with the total count surging to 10,827, and the number of COVID-19 fatalities has increased by 37 to 168, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Turkey has registered over 1,600 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours, with the total count surging to 10,827, and the number of COVID-19 fatalities has increased by 37 to 168, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Monday.

"As many as 11,535 tests have been conducted today, and 1,610 of them are positive. We have 10,827 infected people. We have lost 37 patients today, the death toll amounts to 168. A total of 162 patients have recovered, and 725 are in life support departments," Koca wrote on Twitter.

COVID-19 was declared a pandemic on March 11. The global case count exceeds 745,300, with 35,307 deaths and 156,875 recoveries.