Turkey Registers Over 2,100 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Health Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Turkey has confirmed more than 2,100 new COVID-19 cases, which brought the total to 15,679, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday, adding that 63 patients have died over the past 24 hours.

"Today we have 2,148 new cases, in total 15,679 [people] have been infected.

Today we lost 63 patients, overall, 277 [patients] have died," Koca tweeted.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. According to the Johns Hopkins University count, over 880,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally, more than 44,000 people have died from COVID-19 and some 185,000 have recovered.