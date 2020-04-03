UrduPoint.com
Turkey Registers Over 2,400 New COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Health Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 12:20 AM

Turkey Registers Over 2,400 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Health Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Turkey has confirmed more than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases and 79 deaths over the course of the past 24 hours, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday.

"As many as 18,757 tests have been conducted today, and 2,456 of them are positive. We have 18,135 infected people. We have lost 79 patients today, 356 people have died. In total, 415 patients have recovered" Koca wrote on Twitter.

The health minister added that 82 percent of patients who had died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours were older than 60 years. The percentage of positive tests has decreased compared to the previous days.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. According to the Johns Hopkins University count, over 981,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally, more than 50,000 people have died from COVID-19 and some 204,000 have recovered.

