Turkey Registers Over 2,700 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 10:20 PM

Turkey Registers Over 2,700 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Health Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Turkey has registered over 2,700 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 13,531, and the number of fatalities has increased by 46 to 214, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Tuesday.

"As many as 15,422 tests have been conducted today, and 2,704 of them are positive. We have 13,531 infected people. We have lost 46 patients today, the death toll amounts to 214," Koca wrote on Twitter.

He added that 243 COVID-19 patients had recovered in Turkey, and 847 were currently in life-support departments.

