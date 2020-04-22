Turkey Registers Over 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases, 117 Deaths in Past Day - Health Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Turkey has increased by 3,083 over the past day and surpassed 98,000, while the number of deaths has grown by 117 to 2,376, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

"Today, 3,083 new cases have been identified, with a total of 98,674 infected. We have lost 117 patients today, with a total death toll amounting to 2,376. A total of 16,477 patients recovered," Koca told reporters.

The number of new cases is the lowest since April 4.

According to Koca, the situation is improving every day, and Turkey's mortality rate from the coronavirus is 2.

3 percent, one of the lowest in the world.

"The latest data show that the pandemic is under control. But this does not mean that we can relax. We must continue to carefully follow all measures taken to completely eliminate the possibility of faster spread of the virus," the minister added.

Only one third of the hospital bed capacity was currently used in Turkey, Koca said.

"There are no empty beds in Europe, they even place infected people in stadiums. And we place in hospitals not only the infected people, but also those who were in contact with them. There is a big difference," he said.