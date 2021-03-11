Turkey Registers Over 40,000 Cases of Infection With UK Coronavirus Strain - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 41,488 cases of infection with the UK coronavirus strain had been recorded in the country.

"To date, there have been 41,488 cases of the British strain in 76 provinces, and 61 cases of the South African strain in 9 provinces," Koca wrote on Twitter.

He also reported on the registration of isolated cases of the New York and Brazilian strains.