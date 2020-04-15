UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Registers Over 4,200 New COVID-19 Cases, 115 Deaths In Past Day - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:40 PM

Turkey Registers Over 4,200 New COVID-19 Cases, 115 Deaths in Past Day - Health Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Turkey has increased by 4,281 over the past day and neared 70,000, while the number of deaths has grown by 115 to 1,518, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

"Today, 4,281 new cases have been identified, with a total of 69,392 infected. We have lost 107 patients today, with a total death toll amounting to 1,518. A total of 5,674 patients recovered," Koca said on Twitter.

The daily death toll is the largest since the start of the epidemic in the country.

Related Topics

Turkey Twitter Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates becomes first airline to conduct on-site ..

1 minute ago

EPPCO Lubricants supplies Dubai Ambulance with lub ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai announces UAE’s first full genome sequenci ..

1 hour ago

World Bank, IMF welcome G20 decision to suspend re ..

1 hour ago

India resumes limited economic activity

1 hour ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in second regular meet ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.