Turkey Registers Over 4,200 New COVID-19 Cases, 115 Deaths in Past Day - Health Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Turkey has increased by 4,281 over the past day and neared 70,000, while the number of deaths has grown by 115 to 1,518, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

"Today, 4,281 new cases have been identified, with a total of 69,392 infected. We have lost 107 patients today, with a total death toll amounting to 1,518. A total of 5,674 patients recovered," Koca said on Twitter.

The daily death toll is the largest since the start of the epidemic in the country.