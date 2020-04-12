UrduPoint.com
Turkey Registers Over 4,800 New COVID-19 Cases, 97 Deaths In 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Sun 12th April 2020 | 11:20 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) The COVID-19 cases in Turkey have increased by 4,789 cases to a total of 56,956 over the past 24 hours, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Sunday.

According to Koca's update on Twitter, the death toll has grown by 97 cases to 1,198, and a cumulative 3,446 people have recovered as of Sunday.

Globally, the number of people infected with the coronavirus nears 1.7 million, according to the World Health Organization. Almost 106,000 people have died from complications related to COVID-19.

