UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Registers Record 341 New COVID-19 Fatalities Over Past Day - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 12:20 AM

Turkey Registers Record 341 New COVID-19 Fatalities Over Past Day - Health Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Turkey has registered a record number of COVID-19 fatalities over the past 24 hours as 341 patients have passed away and over 55,000 new cases of the infection were registered, the country's health ministry said on Monday.

On Friday, Turkey registered a record daily increase in new coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic - 63,082. A total of 318 patients died from the disease on Sunday.

"Today, we have confirmed 55,149 new COVID-19 cases, 2,862 patients have been hospitalized. The death toll has risen by 341 to 36,267. As many as 3,319 patients are in critical condition," the statement said.

Last week, Russia restricted air traffic with Turkey from April 15 to June 1 amid a steep rise in coronavirus cases in the country popular with Russian tourists. Two flights a week still run between Moscow and Istanbul.

In late March, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan introduced a curfew from 9:00 p.m. (18:00 GMT) Friday to 5:00 a.m. (02:00 GMT) Monday over the rising number of the new coronavirus cases. In addition, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, from April 13 to May 12, cafes and restaurants throughout the country are open only for delivery and take-away.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Turkey Died Traffic Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan March April May June Sunday Muslim From Ramadan Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed leads discussions in first epis ..

56 minutes ago

Community Development Department holds retreat to ..

1 hour ago

Balochistan govt installs telehealth facilities at ..

16 minutes ago

World on the verge of climate 'abyss', as temperat ..

16 minutes ago

Karachi University announces LLM (Previous) Annual ..

16 minutes ago

DC imposes fine to shopkeepers on over charging

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.