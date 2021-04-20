Turkey Registers Record 341 New COVID-19 Fatalities Over Past Day - Health Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Turkey has registered a record number of COVID-19 fatalities over the past 24 hours as 341 patients have passed away and over 55,000 new cases of the infection were registered, the country's health ministry said on Monday.

On Friday, Turkey registered a record daily increase in new coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic - 63,082. A total of 318 patients died from the disease on Sunday.

"Today, we have confirmed 55,149 new COVID-19 cases, 2,862 patients have been hospitalized. The death toll has risen by 341 to 36,267. As many as 3,319 patients are in critical condition," the statement said.

Last week, Russia restricted air traffic with Turkey from April 15 to June 1 amid a steep rise in coronavirus cases in the country popular with Russian tourists. Two flights a week still run between Moscow and Istanbul.

In late March, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan introduced a curfew from 9:00 p.m. (18:00 GMT) Friday to 5:00 a.m. (02:00 GMT) Monday over the rising number of the new coronavirus cases. In addition, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, from April 13 to May 12, cafes and restaurants throughout the country are open only for delivery and take-away.