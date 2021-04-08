UrduPoint.com
Turkey Registers Record Number Of New COVID-19 Cases, Fatalities Over Past Day - Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Turkey has registered the record number of new COVID-19 cases and fatalities within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said.

"Today, we have confirmed 54,740 new COVID-19 cases, 2,203 patients have been hospitalized. The death toll has risen by 276 to 32,943. 2,604 patients are in critical condition," the ministry said on late Wednesday.

Om March 29, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan introduced a curfew from 9:00 p.m. (18:00 GMT) Friday to 5:00 a.m. (02:00 GMT) Monday over the rising number of the new coronavirus cases.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 132.77 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.88 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

