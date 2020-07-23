UrduPoint.com
Turkey Reiterates Determination To Continue Drilling In Eastern Mediterranean

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Turkey is determined to continue protecting its rights and interests under international law with regard to drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, the country's National Security Council (NSC) said in a press release following a session on Wednesday, as quoted by the Turkish Presidency's press service.

Turkey's offshore gas exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean has long troubled its relations with the European Union and Cyprus, which insists that the drilling violates its exclusive economic zones. Turkey, in turn, has insisted that it was drilling in the interest of Turkish Cypriots, who are waging an independence movement in the island's northern part.

"Our absolute determination regarding the protection of our rights, ties and interests emanating from international law in the Eastern Mediterranean was underlined [during the session]," the press release read, adding that "the initiatives ... of countries and actors that disregard the presence and rights of the Turkish community in [Cyprus] will by no means be allowed."

The NSC session, which was chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, also featured a discussion of the Libyan conflict, according to the press release.

"Turkey will continue to stand with the Libyan people against all kinds of tyrannies and will never hesitate to take necessary steps," the press release read, referencing "initiatives ... of third parties that dream of gaining ground with putschists by taking advantage of the chaos in [Libya]."

Turkey has been providing extensive military support to Libya's Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) since the latter requested assistance in late 2019 in a power confrontation against the rival House of Representatives and forces of the Libyan National Army. Ankara is also reportedly planning to establish two permanent military bases in Libya as part of its continued aid to the GNA.

The Libyan parliament has recently requested that Egypt send its forces to Libya should there be an imminent security threat to the national security of both states. The Egyptian parliament greenlighted possible intervention on Monday.

