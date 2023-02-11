UrduPoint.com

Turkey Rejects Cyprus' Offer For Aid After Initial Consent - Cypriot Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Turkey has eventually "kindly" refused Cyprus' assistance in rescue operations in the quake-hit regions despite initially accepting the proposal, the Cypriot Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Turkey has eventually "kindly" refused Cyprus' assistance in rescue operations in the quake-hit regions despite initially accepting the proposal, the Cypriot Foreign Ministry said.

"Despite initial acceptance of our offer to assist in rescue efforts, Turkiye has 'kindly declined' Cyprus offer to deploy a Search & Rescue team on the ground," the Cypriot Foreign Ministry said, adding that the "offer still stands."

The ministry added it was "proud and grateful" for the Cypriot civil protection rescuers, "always ready to save lives everywhere."

On Monday, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks that killed over 23,000 people in total, including over 21,800 in Turkey, and knocked down thousands of homes.

A slew of countries and international organizations extended assistance to both countries, including by sending search and rescue teams.

Following the quake, the Republic of Cyprus offered to send its rescuers under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to assist in search and rescue operations. Turkey initially declined the offer, but accepted it on Wednesday.

The island of Cyprus has been de facto divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded it to support Turkish Cypriots. The Republic of Cyprus, the only internationally recognized government, occupies the southern two-thirds of the island, while the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, diplomatically recognized only by Ankara, occupies one-third. Ankara does not recognize the Republic of Cyprus as an independent state and has no diplomatic relations with it.

