Turkey Rejects Israeli Plans To Annex Palestinian West Bank Territory - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 01:51 AM

Turkey Rejects Israeli Plans to Annex Palestinian West Bank Territory - Spokesman

Turkey rejects Israeli plans to annex Palestinian territory and calls upon the international community to reject the occupation, Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Turkey rejects Israeli plans to annex Palestinian territory and calls upon the international community to reject the occupation, Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Wednesday.

"We reject Israel's plan to annex the West Bank and call for the world to take a stand against it. Occupation and annexation is a crime. The annexation of even more Palestinian lands is a crime.

Turkey will support all steps aimed at stopping further theft of Palestinian lands," Kalin said.

The statement comes a day after Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority, announced the ditching of all existing agreements between his side with Israel and the United States over the imminent annexation of pasts of the West Bank.

The newly formed unity government of Israel has set its sights on annexing large swathes of the West Bank connecting and surrounding the illegal Jewish settlements there.

