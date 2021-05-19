UrduPoint.com
Turkey Rejects US Claims Of Erdogan's 'anti-Semitism'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 05:22 PM

Turkey rejects US claims of Erdogan's 'anti-Semitism'

Turkey rejected as "absolutely unacceptable" accusations by the US that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made "anti-Semitic" remarks in his criticism of Israeli strikes in Gaza, his top press aide said Wednesday

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Turkey rejected as "absolutely unacceptable" accusations by the US that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made "anti-Semitic" remarks in his criticism of Israeli strikes in Gaza, his top press aide said Wednesday.

The latest tensions could further sour the relationship between two NATO allies Turkey and the United States.

"The US statement about our President Erdogan's remarks on the Israeli violence against Palestinian civilians is absolutely unacceptable," Erdogan's press aide Fahrettin Altun tweeted.

