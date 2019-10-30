UrduPoint.com
Turkey Rejects US Resolution Recognizing Armenian Genocide, Says It Lacks Historical Basis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 03:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Turkey has rejected the US House of Representatives resolution recognizing and condemning the Armenian genocide, passed on Monday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced, stressing that the resolution is against international law and is not based on historical facts.

"The resolution which has apparently been drafted and issued for domestic consumption is devoid of any historical or legal basis," the ministry said in a Tuesday statement, adding that the resolution is "a meaningless political step, its sole addressees are the Armenian lobby and anti Turkey groups."

The Turkish Foreign Ministry pointed out that the resolution could be an attempt to "take vengeance" by those who have failed to stop Turkey's Operation Peace Spring launched in northern Syria.

"The resolution as it stands is both against the U.S. and international law as it is an incrimination against the principles defined in the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

There is no verdict of a competent court with regard to the 1915 events that establishes the crime of genocide. On the contrary, European Court of Human Rights delivered a milestone judgment which stipulates that 1915 events constitute a legitimate subject for debate," the ministry explained.

According to different estimates, more than one million Armenians were killed or starved to death by the Ottoman Empire during and after World War I. Turkey has repeatedly denied accusations of committing genocide, claiming that the victims of the violence were both Armenians and Turks.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry stressed in its Tuesday statement that the US resolution recognizing the Armenian genocide could harm bilateral relations that are already strained because of the Syrian issue.

