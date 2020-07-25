Turkey Releases 2 Czech Nationals From 6-Year Terrorism-Related Detention - Prague

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) Czech nationals Miroslav Farkas and Marketa Vselichova are on their way home after spending over three years in Turkish custody on terrorism-related charges, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday.

"Following months of difficult negotiations, we have achieved that Czech nationals Miroslav Farkas and Marketa Vselichova be released from Turkish custody. They are on their way home and will be seen by our doctors," Babis said on Twitter, adding that they were released with no conditions attached.

The Czech prime minister said he personally negotiated with the Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, last September.

Farkas and Vselichova were arrested in 2016 after they tried to illegally cross the Turkish-Iraqi border and were caught with pro-Kurdish leaflets on them. In 2017, they were sentenced to six years in jail over collaboration with the Kurdistan Workers' Party and the Kurdish People's Protection Units, referred jointly as PKK/YPG and designated as a terrorist organization by Ankara.

Vselichova has earlier announced plans to film a documentary about the situation in the Kurdish regions of Syria.