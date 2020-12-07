UrduPoint.com
Turkey Releases NTV Journalists, Factors In Cooperation With Russia - Erdogan's Office

Mon 07th December 2020 | 09:44 PM

Journalists of Russian broadcaster NTV were released in Turkey, taking into account cooperation with the Russian side on this situation, the office of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Journalists of Russian broadcaster NTV were released in Turkey, taking into account cooperation with the Russian side on this situation, the office of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

"Two Russians, who were detained on Thursday while filming in the zone of a military facility without permission, were released. We take into account the cooperation with Russian partners that they have shown in recent days, and also remind foreign journalists of the need to comply with the legislation and accreditation rules when working in Turkey," the statement says.

