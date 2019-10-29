UrduPoint.com
Turkey Remains Committed To Agreements With Russia On Syria's Idlib - Ambassador

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 12:51 PM

Turkey remains committed to its agreements with Russia on the demilitarized zone in Syria's northwestern Idlib province and cooperates closely with Moscow on the mater, Turkish Ambassador to Russia Mehmet Samsar said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Turkey remains committed to its agreements with Russia on the demilitarized zone in Syria's northwestern Idlib province and cooperates closely with Moscow on the mater, Turkish Ambassador to Russia Mehmet Samsar said in an interview with Sputnik.

"In 2018, Turkish President [Recep Tayyip Erdogan] and the president of the Russian Federation, [Vladimir] Putin, reached agreements and a memorandum on Idlib. We remain committed to it, and we are cooperating closely with Russian authorities on the matter. Obviously, support for ceasefire in Idlib will have a critical importance in terms of efficiency of our joint effort with Russia and Iran, especially regarding the political process," Samsar said.

Samsar stressed that ensuring ceasefire in Idlib was important for fighting terrorism through separating local civilians from members of terrorist organizations.

Putin and Erdogan agreed in September 2018 to create a demilitarized zone along the contact line between armed opposition and government forces in Idlib, where dozens of militant groups are staying.

