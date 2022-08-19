UrduPoint.com

Turkey Remains In Close Contact With Russia On Syria - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Turkey Remains in Close Contact With Russia on Syria - President

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he is in close contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Syrian issue and the fight against terrorism.

"During my last trip to Sochi, Syria was an important topic for us to discuss, it was on the agenda. At the moment, we are continuing our talks with Putin, my foreign and defense ministers on the fight against terrorism. We will continue this process. I would very much like us to be able to carry out this work more effectively with Iran, but this has not happened. At the moment, we continue this solidarity and unity with Russia with the same determination," Erdogan told reporters on the plane on his way back from his visit to Ukraine.

He added that both Russia and Turkey are determined to combat terrorism in the region from the East and West of the Euphrates to the Mediterranean Sea in northern Syria.

At the end of June, Erdogan said that his country would conduct a new military operation in northern Syria against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated terrorist by Ankara. Since 2016, Turkey has carried out four counterterrorism operations in Syria.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Ukraine Iran Russia Turkey Visit Vladimir Putin Sochi Same Ankara Tayyip Erdogan June 2016 From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan talks about religious harmony

Armeena Khan talks about religious harmony

7 minutes ago
 Imran Khan expresses concerns over Gill's conditio ..

Imran Khan expresses concerns over Gill's condition

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan secures third spot in the ICC Men's Crick ..

Pakistan secures third spot in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League

29 minutes ago
 OPPO’s new era of Leadership in Image Technology

OPPO’s new era of Leadership in Image Technology

37 minutes ago
 5-Day hands-on training course on ‘Frozen and Fa ..

5-Day hands-on training course on ‘Frozen and Fat Rich Dairy Products’ concl ..

1 hour ago
 SNGPL head office task force takes action against ..

SNGPL head office task force takes action against gas pilferage

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.