Turkey Repatriated 59 Foreign Fighters Since Nov 11 - Interior Ministry

Wed 04th December 2019 | 03:55 PM

Turkey Repatriated 59 Foreign Fighters Since Nov 11 - Interior Ministry

Turkey's Interior Ministry said it deported 59 people it designated as foreign terrorists, Turkish state media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Turkey's Interior Ministry said it deported 59 people it designated as foreign terrorists, Turkish state media reported on Wednesday.

On November 13, Turkey launched its sixth stage of Operation Kiran in the east of the country, targeting the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara designates as a terrorist organization. It deployed over 2,300 servicemen organized into 157 operational teams.

"Turkey deported 59 foreign terrorists since Nov. 11," Interior Ministry spokesman Ismail Catakli said, as cited by the Anadolu Agency,

The spokesman added that another 131 terrorists, two of which had been listed in the most wanted category, were neutralized in November.

The operation focuses on the provinces of Van, Hirrak and Sirnak in the country's south and east bordering with Iran, Iraq and Syria. It comes after five previous phases of the operation swept central areas of the country.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s and Turkish security forces carry out regular raids against the group.

