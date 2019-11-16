Turkey Repatriates 8 Fighters Believed to Be IS Members to UK, Germany - Reports

Ankara has extradited eight UK and German nationals who are believed to be the members of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia), Turkish media reported on Thursday, citing the country's ministry of interior

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Ankara has extradited eight UK and German nationals who are believed to be the members of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia ), Turkish media reported on Thursday, citing the country's ministry of interior.

One individual was sent to London and seven others to Berlin, the Anadolu Agency reported with a reference to the ministry's statement.

Last week, Turkey declared its intention to extradite all foreign nationals with suspected links to the IS. According to the report, not all European countries consented to their repatriation, claiming that terrorists had been denationalized.