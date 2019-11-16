UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Repatriates 8 Fighters Believed To Be IS Members To UK, Germany - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:13 AM

Turkey Repatriates 8 Fighters Believed to Be IS Members to UK, Germany - Reports

Ankara has extradited eight UK and German nationals who are believed to be the members of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia), Turkish media reported on Thursday, citing the country's ministry of interior

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Ankara has extradited eight UK and German nationals who are believed to be the members of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia), Turkish media reported on Thursday, citing the country's ministry of interior.

One individual was sent to London and seven others to Berlin, the Anadolu Agency reported with a reference to the ministry's statement.

Last week, Turkey declared its intention to extradite all foreign nationals with suspected links to the IS. According to the report, not all European countries consented to their repatriation, claiming that terrorists had been denationalized.

Related Topics

UK Terrorist Russia Turkey German London Berlin Ankara Media All

Recent Stories

Tolerance integral part of UAE&#039;s foreign poli ..

46 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of Interfaith Su ..

1 hour ago

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

58 minutes ago

Report takes aim at lax Swiss tobacco rules

58 minutes ago

US Jury Convicts Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone ..

60 minutes ago

Principal PGMI for launching Diabetes Specialist d ..

60 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.