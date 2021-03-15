Turkey reports 13,378 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Turkey on Monday confirmed 13,378 new COVID-19 cases, including 852 symptomatic patients, as the total number of positive cases in the country reached 2,879,390, according to its health ministry

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) Turkey on Monday confirmed 13,378 new COVID-19 cases, including 852 symptomatic patients, as the total number of positive cases in the country reached 2,879,390, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 68 to 29,489, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,701,076 after 15,516 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 3.8 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 1,392 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 132,425 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 35,126,003.

The country started mass vaccination against COVID-19 on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine. More than 7,896,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020. Enditem