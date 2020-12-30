Turkey reports 15,800 new daily COVID-19 infections, 253 fatalities

More than 15,800 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Turkey Tuesday, pushing the caseload to close to 2.18million, according to the Anadolu Agency

AMMAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :More than 15,800 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Turkey Tuesday, pushing the caseload to close to 2.18million, according to the Anadolu Agency.

The country's official news agency cited the Turkey Health Ministry as saying that COVID-19 killed 253 within the last 24 hours, as the death toll stands at 20,388. More than 2.05 million people in the country have recovered from the highly contagious disease so far, it added.