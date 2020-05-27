Turkey Reports 2-Month Low of 948 New COVID-19 Cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Health authorities in Turkey have detected 948 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past day, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Tuesday.

This marks the lowest daily increment in new coronavirus cases in Turkey since March 25.

According to Koca's situation report, posted on Twitter, the cumulative toll since the epidemic's start has now grown to 158,762 cases.

Over the past 24 hours, 28 people died from COVID-19, taking the death toll to 4,397.

Total recoveries have reached 121,507, an increase of 1,492 from the day before.