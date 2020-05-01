UrduPoint.com
Turkey Reports 2,615 New Coronavirus Cases, 93 Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 12:01 AM

The number of coronavirus cases in Turkey rose by 2,615 in the past day to 120,204, according to figures shared by Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Turkey rose by 2,615 in the past day to 120,204, according to figures shared by Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

A further 93 patients have died from virus-related complications, bringing the toll to 3,174.

More than 4,800 patients have recovered and their total number is now 48,886.

Slightly more than 42,000 tests were carried out in Turkey in the past 24 hours, taking the number of tests conducted since the start of the outbreak past 1 million, the minister tweeted.

