Turkey Reports Another Biggest Daily Rise in COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Since April

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Turkey has registered over 4,500 coronavirus cases and 123 deaths in the past 24 hours, marking another biggest count of daily infections and fatalities since April, the Health Ministry said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Turkey has registered over 4,500 coronavirus cases and 123 deaths in the past 24 hours, marking another biggest count of daily infections and fatalities since April, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Over the past days, the country has repeatedly broken its seven-month records.

"Today, 4,542 new COVID-19 cases have been registered, the total number of those infected is 430,170," the ministry said in a statement

Further 123 coronavirus patients have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 11,943.

A total of 3,850 patients are in serious condition. Another 2,918 have recovered, pushing the tally to 364,573.

In a bid to curb the virus, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier in the week ordered the closure of cafes and restaurants and a partial curfew on weekends. Schools were switched to online learning.